Rotary Club of Marquette donates $5k to JJ Packs, helps feed food insecure children

3 days ago Donny Ede

MARQUETTE — A local charity that helps the food insecure has received some significant assistance.

JJ Packs, which helps feed food insecure kids on weekends, has received a $5,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Marquette.

According to a co–director of JJ Packs, the generous contribution says a lot about the community it helps serve.

“We’re constantly amazed by the support we get from the community, especially this year,” said Marla McEnaney, Co-Director of JJ Packs. “It’s just been so helpful and reassuring that folks are supporting each other, and that the community really cares about its kids.”

The donation was raised through the Rotary Club’s annual golf outing, and will support 2–3 months of operations at JJ Packs.

JJ Packs still needs donations, as they are a nonprofit organization. Those can be made at their website here.

Fatal traffic crash in Michigamme Township

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Accident delays US 41 traffic near Humboldt

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

