Web appointments for first COVID-19 vaccine clinic filled

5 days ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Marquette County residents hoping for a COVID-19 vaccine flooded the county health department website today.

Hundreds of website appointments were filled in seconds, according to the Marquette County Health Department’s Facebook page.

“400 appointments were filled on the website in approximately 30 seconds. All appointments are filled on the website. However, we are working to add more appointments to the website.
There are still appointments to be made over the phone line, (906-475-7847). At this time, we encourage you to use the phone line.” end quote.

MCHD announced the first vaccine clinics for residents 65 and older late on Tuesday.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine.

The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baraga Gym in Marquette.

 

