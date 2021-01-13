Kuhn’s Career Weekend Earns GLIAC Weekly Honors

5 days ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

BAY CITY, Mich. — Makaylee Kuhn‘s record setting weekend has earned her Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Player of the Week honors as announced by the conference Wednesday.

She opened the 2020-21 season with a conference leading 56-point weekend to lead her team to the weekend sweep at Parkside. The sophomore from Hilbert, Wisconsin, also posted a career-high 38-point night in game two as the Wildcats defeated the Rangers in a close 77-76 contest.

Through two games this season, Kuhn is shooting 61.1 percent from the field and boasts an even 50 percent shot from beyond the arc with three three-point shots made on six attempts. Her ball control skills have also helped her team remain undefeated to start the season as she picked up multiple defensive rebounds late in Sunday’s game to secure the victory.

Tags:

More Stories

MHSAA Representative Council Adjusts Schedules for Winter Contact Sports

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

3 More Winter Sports to Restart in Full; 4 Remaining Sports to Begin Non-Contact Activities

5 days ago Connor Sturgill

Tech Hockey announces schedule updates

6 days ago Connor Sturgill

Tech at Minnesota State hockey series postponed

2 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Huskies Announce Men’s Basketball Schedule Changes

2 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Evening Sports 1.6.21

2 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Fatal traffic crash in Michigamme Township

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Accident delays US 41 traffic near Humboldt

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Rotary Club of Marquette donates $5k to JJ Packs, helps feed food insecure children

3 days ago Donny Ede

UP Builders Show, now with new name, being moved to Westwood Mall

4 days ago Donny Ede

MHSAA Representative Council Adjusts Schedules for Winter Contact Sports

4 days ago Connor Sturgill