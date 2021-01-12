Tech Hockey announces schedule updates
HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey series scheduled for this weekend at Ferris State has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 9. The WCHA series that was postponed last weekend against No. 4 Minnesota State has also been rescheduled to March 5-6 in Mankato.
Remaining Hockey Schedule
January 22-23 vs. Lake Superior State*
January 29-30 at Bowling Green*
February 2 at Ferris State*
February 5-6 at Alabama Huntsville
February 9 at Ferris State*
February 12-13 vs. Ferris State
February 19-20 vs. Bemidji State*
February 26 vs. Northern Michigan*
February 27 at Northern Michigan*
March 5-6 at Minnesota State*
*WCHA games