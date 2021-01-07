Senator Gary Peters joins others in calls for President Trump’s removal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) is joining other lawmakers in calls for the removal of President Trump from office.

The following statement was sent in a press release from Senator Peters’ office:

“The President violated his oath of office and incited a violent attack on our Capitol and democracy. He poses a clear and present danger to the American people and our national security. He should immediately be removed from office. I stand with many others – including the National Association of Manufacturers – in supporting the Vice President and Cabinet invoking the 25th amendment.”

Stay with ABC 10 as this progresses.