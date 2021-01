MARQUETTE — The Marquette County Health Department has become aware of possible COVID–19 exposure sites in Marquette.

If you were at Canale Tonella Funeral Home December 30th from 3–7 p.m. or St. Peter’s Cathedral December 31st from 1–3 p.m., the MCHD is advising you to monitor yourself for COVID–like symptoms.

Be sure to contact your medical provider if you become symptomatic.