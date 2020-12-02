Marquette man selling late wife’s artwork, giving profits to local organizations

MARQUETTE — A Marquette County man is selling his late wife’s artwork, and giving the profits to some well–deserving organizations.

Susan Reyes Schumacher moved to the Upper Peninsula from the Philippines, where she created numerous pieces of art. 90 to be exact.

After she passed away from cancer in 2017, Susan’s husband Paul wanted to do something proactive to honor her legacy.

“She was very active in creating a lot of artwork,” said Paul Schumacher, Susan’s husband and fundraising coordinator. “She painted so many that we weren’t able to sell them all before she passed away. I thought a good thing to do with her legacy of all these artworks was to raise money for local organizations.”

Profits from the artwork will be donated to Cancer Care of Marquette County, Care Clinic of Marquette County, and the Superior Health Foundation.

Many of the art pieces feature familiar landscapes from around the Upper Peninsula, or locally sourced materials. Sold pieces of artwork will include an official obituary, a brief story of Susan’s life, and more.

To view the artworks, and to bid in the silent auction, visit the Susan’s Mission website here.