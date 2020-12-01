Local Gift Guide promoting small businesses statewide

3 days ago Donny Ede

MARQUETTE — Finding a perfect gift for those you care about can be difficult. Thankfully, a holiday gift guide has been released, with a Michigan twist.

Taste the Local Difference has released its Michigan local gift guide for the holiday season.

The guide features items from all across Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula, to help small businesses statewide stay afloat during this difficult time.

“It’s the holiday season,” said Alex Palzewicz, UP Local Food Coordinator for Taste the Local Difference. “A lot of us are buying presents and gifts already. Shopping locally and focusing our efforts there is really important because those are going to help keep those businesses’ lights on all winter and help them get through harder times so we can have them to enjoy in the future.

UP businesses like Dead River Coffee, Velodrome Coffee, and Partridge Creek Farms are featured in this year’s guide.

Everything from gift cards to gift baskets can be found here.

