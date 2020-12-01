Attorney General gets creative in online shopping tips video

LANSING, Mich (WBUP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing some helpful tips in a creative way for shoppers who are choosing to go online this holiday season.

Find more tips for online shopping by visiting the Attorney General’s Holiday Scams Website

PRESS RELEASE:

LANSING – As the “20 Days of Scams” consumer protection series continues, Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing some helpful tips as consumers opt for online shopping to avoid the crowds and potential exposure to COVID-19 this holiday season.

Before making any purchases from online vendors, shoppers should keep a few things in mind:

Beware of tricks and tactics designed to get you to spend more money than you planned to – including product countdown timers, notices that products are sold out, and more.

Keep your devices secure and only shop on secure websites.

Do your research, pay extra close attention to details and avoid retailers you can’t verify.

Protect your personal information.

Additional safe online shopping tips and more information can be found online in this consumer alert.

“With the holiday season in full swing, we must remain watchful for scammers and bad actors looking to steal our personal or financial information,” Nessel said. “Considering the ongoing pandemic and growing number of COVID-19 cases, many shoppers will likely avoid the stores by purchasing their gifts and products online. I am urging those people to follow these simple tips to help protect themselves from online predators.”

Click here to view a video message from Attorney General Nessel.

Actions to protect consumers

Nessel has remained steadfast in her commitment to warn people of scams and protect online shoppers from businesses charging excessively high prices for products or committing other violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA).

The Attorney General’s office has taken several actions to protect consumers, including:

Signing an agreement with an online storefront that allegedly violated the MCPA after failing to fulfill orders for screen-printed T-shirts totaling nearly $38,000.

Reached an agreement with Direct Home Supplies after investigating reports of consumer complaints made against an online vendor for price-gouging and misleading customers. The agreement requires the business to reimburse customers and take steps to avoid repeating its mistakes again.

Took action against several businesses based in Michigan and others operating in online marketplaces that were offering products like face masks and hand sanitizer at high prices to consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are only a few of the actions taken by Attorney General Nessel to protect Michiganders over the last several months. For more information on the Attorney General’s consumer protection efforts, visit the department’s website.

To file a consumer complaint, call 877-765-8388 or visit the Attorney General’s website.

For more information about best practices when it comes to online shopping, visit the Attorney General’s Holiday Scams website.