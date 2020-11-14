Wildcats reveals 2021 Conference Basketball Schedules

BAY CITY, Mich.(NMU/WBUP) — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athetic Conference announced the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball schedules with the Wildcats’ seasons tipping off the week of January 7-10 with the men home against Parkside, while the women travel to Wisconsin to take on the Rangers.

The teams will trade off home/away games, facing the same opponent as their counterpart each week.

The women open their home slate when Saginaw Valley State comes North of the Bridge while the men face the Cardinals on the road between January 14-17. The Wildcat men will stay on the road January 21-24 where they face Ferris State while the women host the Bulldogs in Marquette before a road game against Michigan Tech on January 26. The men will face rival Huskies that same day in Marquette, Michigan before hosting the other Upper Peninsula foe, Lake Superior State between January 28-31. NMU’s women will be on the road against the Lakers during that same stretch to round out the first month of competition.

The Wildcat men continue their home slate against Northwood at home, February 4-7 while the women’s team heads south to take on the Timberwolves before a return trip home to host Grand Valley State (Feb. 11-14) and Michigan Tech (Feb. 16) with the men facing those schools on the road.

The two teams face Davenport February 18-21, with the men hosting and the women away before concluding their regular season against Purdue Northwest, February 25-27, in which the women are set to play in Marquette.

*Non-conference games to be played in December may be added at a later date.