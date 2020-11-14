Wildcat mens basketball signs signs five on National Signing Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (NMU/WBUP) — The Wildcat men’s basketball team signed five new recruits to National Letters of Intent in Dylan Kuehl, Brian Parzych, Sam Privet, Jackson Dudek, and Micheal Reed. Three of the incoming players hail from Wisconsin, one from Michigan, and one joins the Wildcats from Minnesota.

“I’m fired up about this group of early signees,” head coach Matt Majkrzak said. “It’s been a challenging year recruiting, but we were able to bring in high character student-athletes from winning high school and AAU programs. This group went a combined 104-21 as high school juniors and know what it takes to win. The other area we wanted to address was adding more size. Bringing in 4 guys 6’6 or taller adds to our depth and ability to compete with the top teams in the GLIAC.”

Kuehl, a 6’6 forward from Hustisford High School in Wisconsin, averaged 24 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game, and 2.6 steals per game. He helped lead his team to a 22-4 record last year as he was named 1st Team All-Conference and Division 5 All-State.

Coach Majkrzak on Kuehl: “Dylan is one of the most gifted wings I’ve recruited. He combines that with an incredible motor. He can flat out score on all 3 levels using skill, power, and quickness”

Parzych, a 6’1 point guard from Wauwatosa East High School in Wisconsin, averaged 11.8 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game, and 1.9 steals per game. He received Second Team All-League honors in the Greater Metro Conference and was named Team MVP.

Coach Majkrzak on Parzych: “Brian was the 1st kid we offered in the class of 2021 and was our top guard recruit all year. He’s everything you want out of a point guard both as a player and person. He just has the “it” factor.”

Privet, a 6’8 forward from Caledonia High School in Minnesota, averaged 9.7 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game. He helped lead his team to a 28-1 record last year as they were ranked #1 in Class AA.

Coach Majkrzak on Privet: “Sam is a 6’9 versatile forward who’s a perfect fit for our program. He can stretch the defense from 3, and control the pain on both sides of the ball. Above all else Same is a winner.”

Dudek, a 6’7 forward from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin, helped lead his team to a 22-3 record last year.

Coach Majkrzak on Dudek: “Jackson is 6’7 and plays with an incredible motor and gets a lot done on the basketball floor. He’s that hardnosed blue collar player that causes his team to win.”

Reed, a 6’8 center from Muskegon High School in Michigan, helped lead his team a 20-2 record last year.

Coach Majkrzak on Reed: “Mike is a 6’8 post player that can step outside and shoot the 3, as well as finish with dunks. His best basketball is in front of him. He comes from a winning program that has produced a lot of standouts at the collegiate level.”