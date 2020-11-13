UPSET raid seizes methamphetamine, guns, and more

L’ANSE — On November 12, 2020, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant at a residence on Skanee Road outside of L’Anse, Michigan on the Keweenaw Bay Indian Reservation.

The search warrant was a result of a 5-month investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the Baraga County area. During the search, detectives recovered 4 ounces of crystal meth, 8 pounds of processed marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Detectives also seized $17,690 cash, 4 handguns and 11 long guns from the residence. Scales, drug packaging and various electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity were also recovered.

UPSET was assisted by MSP-Emergency Support Team, Houghton County Sheriff, Keweenaw County Sheriff K-9 Unit, KBIC Tribal Police and Bureau of Indian Affairs.