The Great Outdoors – Hunter Safety

HARVEY, Mich. (WBUP) – As we head into firearm deer hunting season it’s important to keep safety in mind.

The number of hunting licenses sold this year has increased, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

As hunters set their sights on the firearm deer season, it’s important to be properly equipped with a hunting license and to be wearing hunter orange when you are outdoors. You must have kill tags in your possession before hunting. The Michigan DNR recommends wearing as much hunter orange as possible to increase your visibility to other hunters.

Take the time to familiarize yourself with your firearm and make sure it is properly sighted and functioning before you go hunting.

Being able to safely handle your firearm is an important part of being a responsible hunter. When you are ready to load your firearm, remember that you can only have five bullets in at a time.

Additionally, be aware of the equipment you need for the environment around you.

As any seasoned hunter will tell you, timing is everything and one of the most common complaints the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline gets is about shots fired after dark.

A hunter may legally shoot game 30 minutes before sunrise or until 30 minutes after sunset.

Finally, the most important rule is have fun.

Enjoy the time teaching your kids or grandkids to continue the hunting tradition.