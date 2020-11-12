The Great Outdoors – Hunter Safety

3 days ago Ronnie Das

HARVEY, Mich. (WBUP) – As we head into firearm deer hunting season it’s important to keep safety in mind.

The number of hunting licenses sold this year has increased, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

As hunters set their sights on the firearm deer season, it’s important to be properly equipped with a hunting license and to be wearing hunter orange when you are outdoors. You must have kill tags in your possession before hunting. The Michigan DNR recommends wearing as much hunter orange as possible to increase your visibility to other hunters.

Take the time to familiarize yourself with your firearm and make sure it is properly sighted and functioning before you go hunting.

Being able to safely handle your firearm is an important part of being a responsible hunter. When you are ready to load your firearm, remember that you can only have five bullets in at a time.

Additionally, be aware of the equipment you need for the environment around you.

As any seasoned hunter will tell you, timing is everything and one of the most common complaints the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline gets is about shots fired after dark.

A hunter may legally shoot game 30 minutes before sunrise or until 30 minutes after sunset.

Finally, the most important rule is have fun.

Enjoy the time teaching your kids or grandkids to continue the hunting tradition.

More Stories

Resources for Veterans – Upgrading “bad papers”

4 days ago Ronnie Das

45 Years of Legacy – Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald

5 days ago Ronnie Das

The Great Outdoors – Find your flow with yoga

1 week ago Ronnie Das

The Science of Fiction – from creative to created

2 weeks ago Ronnie Das

Partridge Creek Farm Prepares to Build Farm Campus in the Spring

2 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

The Great Outdoors – Competing for a good cause

2 weeks ago Ronnie Das

You may have missed

Wildcat mens basketball signs signs five on National Signing Day

24 hours ago Tyree Smith

Wildcats reveals 2021 Conference Basketball Schedules

24 hours ago Tyree Smith

University of Alaska Anchorage opts out of ice hockey season

24 hours ago Tyree Smith

Friday Night Sports 11.13.20

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Friday Afternoon Sports 11.13.20

2 days ago Connor Sturgill