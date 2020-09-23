The Great Outdoors – Gearing up for Outdoor Activities

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) — Part of being prepared for outdoor activities is making sure you have the right equipment for the right job.

In this week’s segment of “The Great Outdoors,” Ronnie gets a better understanding of how to prepare for the outdoors by choosing the right gear.

Wilderness Sports Sales Manager Ryan Pizziola says the right pair of boots and socks can make all the difference in your outdoor experience.

Make sure boots have ankle support and good tread to avoid falling in slippery sections of your favorite trail.

Comfortability counts and the right sock one day may not be the best pair for the next depending on if you want to be warmer or cooler.

Along with experience and comfort, also consider safety. As you gear up for your next adventure, be prepared, stay safe, and have fun.