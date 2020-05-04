Spread Goodness Day, UPAWS, Women’s Center teaming up for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE — Three local nonprofits are teaming up for a global day of giving.

Spread Goodness Day, the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) and the Women’s Center of Marquette are collaborating for Giving Tuesday Now, a global event focused on giving back to the community, which happens May 5th.

According to the founder of Spread Goodness Day, moving forward through these difficult times together is imperative, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic is running funds thin for everyone.

“I don’t think any of us can get through this alone,” said Anna Dravlad, founder of Spread Goodness Day. “If you can, great, but in my opinion and experiences, and because of the scope of what this [COVID-19] is doing to both the community, the nonprofits, the for-profits across the board, the only way forward is together.”

Bandannas designed for animals will be for sale for $10, and t–shirts will be available online for $20.

Proceeds from bandanna sales will be split with UPAWS, while t–shirt sales will be shared with the Women’s Center.

Spread Goodness Day is also partnering with Giving Tuesday Kids, which raises money through an online game tournament that lasts all week, and includes a cash donation for the winning team. That tournament can be found here.

Bandannas at t-shirts can be found on Spread Goodness Day’s online shop.