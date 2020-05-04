NMU receives money to create connection web project

MARQUETTE –The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center has recently received a gift to help with future projects.

Former History Professor Jon Saari has gifted the Heritage Center with $25,000 towards creating new multi–media web project. This project will help current NMU students, alumni, and the community with understanding the connection between Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

“It’s really going to help connect students at the university with Northern (Michigan) history and the U.P’s history and its culture,” said Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center. “Also, it’s going to give them opportunities to work on it themselves. To write for it and to create content for it. Also for alumni, faculty and staff at the university to participate in helping to find this relationship between the U.P. and NMU.”

Due to COVID–19, the progress on the project has been delayed, but is still expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

For more information, click here.