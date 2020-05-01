Eastwood Nursing Center helping residents during pandemic

NEGAUNEE — Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive order has kept the public, especially seniors, inside of their homes for over a month. The community of Negaunee did their best to help those at higher risk of illness know that they are loved.

Eastwood Nursing Center held a car parade on the afternoon of May 1st. Eastwood residents were lined up on the sidewalk and in the parking lot, while hundreds of cars drove through saying hello to their loved ones.

“I’ve already seen a couple of happy tears from some families that have driven by and saw their loved ones outside” said John Robinson, Director of Nursing at Eastwood Nursing Center. “They could see one another and they teared up a little. It’s nice to see that. I wasn’t expecting quite so many people; so many that would want to get involved. This speaks to the yoopers and our tight knit community we have up here.”

Eastwood Nursing wishes to do something like this again, but with other nursing homes, during the summer.