Marquette 4th of July fireworks, International Food Fest canceled

MARQUETTE — It was announced early Thursday that a few marquee summer events have been canceled due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

Marquette’s 4th of July parade, along with its International Food Festival and fireworks display, have all been canceled for safety reasons.

Reduced preparation time and uncertainty surrounding the COVID–19 pandemic led to multiple organizations postponing their respective events until 2021.

“We really appreciate the people that understand,” said David Tousignant of the Marquette Fireworks Committee. “To the people that don’t understand, know that we didn’t want to have to call it this early. It wasn’t an easy thing. It was just between money and logistics and everything, we couldn’t make it work for the 4th [of July].”

The fireworks display usually collaborates with the International Food Festival, which culminates in one of the largest and most popular firework displays in the Upper Peninsula.

Although the 4th of July fireworks have been canceled, the committee is open to a smaller display later in the year, depending on how the COVID–19 situation progresses.

Other summer event cancellations include the Blueberry Festival and Art on the Rocks.

ABC 10 will be updated with more cancellations as they are announced.