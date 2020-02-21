No injuries reported in Kingsford chimney fire

KINGSFORD — At approximately 4:49 a.m. on Friday, February 21, the Kingsford Public Safety Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dickinson Boulevard in response to the report of a chimney fire.

When officers arrived to the scene moments later, they observed sparks coming from the chimney. Officers were able to quickly extinguish the fire with no damage to the residence. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. Officers were clear of the call at approximately 5:40 a.m.

Kingsford Public Safety would like to remind its residents that heat their homes with wood to have their chimneys inspected and cleaned yearly.