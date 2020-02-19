Chevrolet dealership returning to Marquette under new ownership

MARQUETTE — The old Frei Chevrolet Dealership that closed last year is now returning to the community under the ownership of Fox Motors.

The company has decided that with the amount of customers coming to the Negaunee shop that it was time to expand. This was to continue and uphold the priorities of the company and the values they strive to hold true for their customers.

“We do not have the facilities to be able to handle the workload that has been brought to Negaunee over the recent months since this location closed,” said Luke Hubbard, General Manager for Fox Chevy Marquette. “We felt that it was necessary to put this point back in here. Fox has been known for our customer service and our reputation and we want to continue that.”

The dealership will be opening up to the public on March 2nd. The new Subaru facility in Marquette should also be debuting on the same day.