American Association of University Women Marquette Branch presents “The Remarkable Susan” on February 20

MARQUETTE — On Thursday, February 20, the American Association of University Women Marquette Branch will present a dramatic reading in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

“The Remarkable Susan,” written by Tim Kelly, is a one–act retelling of Susan B. Anthony’s fight for women’s suffrage.

200 years after Anthony’s birth, this dramatic reading is intended to educate the community about the history of the women’s suffrage movement. Marquette AAUW Publicity Chairwoman Jackie Stark says that in this election year, this presentation also reminds women of the significance of casting their vote.

“The AAUW’s main point is to further equity for women and girls through education and activism,” said Stark. “The ability to vote is a huge component of that. It’s always good to know where you’ve been; it helps you know where you’re going. So to look back at these women that did these things that got us to the point where we are today—where I have rights that 100 years ago women didn’t have—I think it’s important to remember those things and to honor these people who’ve pushed us forward to where we are now and to keep them in mind as we work to help push us even farther.”

“The Remarkable Susan” will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Marquette Women’s Federated Clubhouse. The event is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.

To learn more about the AAUW Marquette Branch, visit their website or Facebook page.