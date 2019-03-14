Structure fire in Marquette damages home

MARQUETTE– at 7:42 a.m. the Marquette City Fire Department responded to a structure fire to 1900 Clark Street.

As they arrived, they found a house with smoke and flames coming out of the front, as well as moderate smoke coming from the attic.

After entering the structure, they found a sizable fire in the attic areas of the building, which was extinguished about 2 hours after arriving.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted by the Marquette Township Fire Department, the Marquette Police Department, and the UPHS Ambulance crew.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.