Negaunee Schools making strides to fix bus situation

NEGAUNEE– Since receiving assistance from other schools, Negaunee Public Schools is making moves to get their busing situation fixed.

The school system plans to return the buses they are currently borrowing from other schools.

For now, the school has been in contact with two transportation companies, to lease 15 buses for a temporary solution.

“The buses we are leasing will get us through the end of the school year, so my concern right now isn’t necessarily with the damaged buses, because we’ll have our own buses then to get us through, and then we’ll be ready to roll for the start of the ’19–’20 school year in the fall,” says Dan Skewis, school superintendent.

During this time, the schools will have assessors give a quote for the damaged buses.

As for the collapsed bus garage, the school system has been receiving quotes from local contractors.

The schools haven’t decided whether or not to rebuild on the current property, or look for an existing property to house the buses.