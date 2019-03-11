Auto collision in Negaunee leaves one dead

NEGAUNEE– On Sunday at approximately 3:54 pm, the Negaunee Police Department responded to a head-on collision in the 700 block of County Road in Negaunee.

A 69-year old male was driving eastbound in a yellow 1997 Ford E-350, when it collided with a westbound 2012 black Chevy Impala, driven by a 29 year old Negaunee resident.

The 69-year old was transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The 29-year old was extricated from the vehicle by the Negaunee Fire Department, but was pronounced dead at the scene by UPHS-Bell EMS.

The accident is still under investigation.