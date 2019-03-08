Snowmobile struck by MSP vehicle crossing M-28

WAKEFIELD — On March 7, 2019, at approximately 7:oo p.m. CST, a Michigan State Police vehicle was eastbound on M-28 in Bergland Township, Ontonagon County, when a snowmobile driven by 30-year-old Kyle Dreckman from Iowa failed to yield at the intersection of the Bergland Access Trail.

The snowmobile crossed M-28 and in front of the patrol vehicle and the patrol vehicle struck the snowmobile in the roadway, causing the driver to be thrown from the snowmobile.

The driver was transported to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital by Beacon Ambulance where was treated and released with minor injuries, and the State Trooper reported having no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Assisting agencies were the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan DNR, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, SONCO Ambulance, Beacon Ambulance, MSP Accident Investigator from the Wakefield Post and MSP accident Reconstructionist from Marquette.