Dental center wins internship site of the year for 2019

MUNISING — A business in Munising was given a special award for their work as part of Career and Technical Education month from the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA)

Winkler Dental Center in Munising won this year 2019 Internship site of the Year for Alger County.

Winkler’s was nominated by their intern and they both honored and surprised to win the award for their dental practice.

“It is always very fun to work with teenagers, they can be complex and complicated and I think some people are afraid of teenagers because they don’t come with owner’s manuals. But, they keep you young, working with teenagers, you learn a lot of new things” said Dr. Adam Winkler. “You know, I’m very proud of my profession and I want to help people go into my profession if that’s what they’re interested in.”

Dr. Winkler’s intern was also excited to spend time in a dental practice and learn about the profession she hopes to enter after college.

“I would love to do it again, if I could do it for another semester I so would. I learned so much in one semester and it’s going to give me a huge head start on college” said intern, Kiira Paulson.

If you are interested in other awards that MARESA has given or how to get involved visit their website here.