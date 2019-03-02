DNR rescues lost snowmobilers in Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY– On Friday, Michigan DNR officers completed a search and rescue of a Farmington Hills couple that were lost while snowmobiling.

DNR officers Dave Miller and Cole VanOosten received a call from the Negaunee dispatchers, about the couple being lost in the Three Lakes area on Thursday.

The couple, a 52 year old woman and 58 year old man, had taken a ride out and stopped for dinner. When they set to return to their hotel, they took an old path near Moose Mountain that is no longer maintained.

When found Friday at around 4 am, the couple was in 4 feet of snow.

The couple was in good condition, and refused medical attention.