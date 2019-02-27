Investigation by Manistique Public Safety and UPSET leads to arrests

MANISTIQUE — Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and officers from the Manistique Public Safety Department conducted a joint investigation that led to the arrest of two people from Schoolcraft County for felony drug charges.

Officers from Manistique Public Safety Department initiated the investigation approximately two months ago when they obtained information that heroin and crystal meth was being distributed in the area. Detectives from UPSET also received the information from another source. Over the past week both agencies worked in partnership to investigate the suspects in this case.

On Tuesday, February 26th detectives observed one suspect leave a known drug house. Troopers from the MSP Manistique Outpost conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, a 43-year- old Manistique man, was found to be in possession of heroin, crystal meth, various prescription pills, needles and a large amount of cash. Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence related to the case and seized more drugs and cash.

A 41-year-old female from Manistique was arrested at the residence for delivery of crystal meth and suboxone. Three children in the residence were turned over to family members.

In total, detectives seized approximately 15 grams of crystal meth, 15 grams of heroin, various prescription pills and $4,000 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is believed to be over $10,000.

Additional arrests and charges are expected. Both suspects were lodged at the Schoolcraft County Jail. Their names are being withheld at this time pending their arraignment.

Manistique Public Safety Department K-9 was instrumental in the search of the suspects vehicle and residence.