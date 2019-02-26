Transition Marquette County Repair Cafe brings awareness to sustainability issues

MARQUETTE — The Transition Marquette County Repair Cafe will reopened on Saturday in the Marquette Arts and Culture Center, located in the Peter White Public Library.

Transition Marquette is a volunteer organization that gets together to repair things for people in the community.

They repair household appliances, so folks don’t have to throw it away.

Their goal is to move away from buying from the bigger corporations and to keep items out of landfills.

“Things are going to get we have to rely on local people and rely on our community to do things. We can’t just rely on far away companies that 1. We don’t know them and 2. They really don’t care about their products,” Thomas Gauthier, Volunteer.

The next Repair Café will take place on March 16th in the Peter White Public Library.