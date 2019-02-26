Marrquette’s version of “Dancing With The Stars” begins

MARQUETTE — Dancing, Disney and fun. The 6th annual “Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style” has officially began.

Tuesday evening, the U.P. Home Health & Hospice revealed the theme and dance stars that will be in this year’s “Dancing With Our Stars” event.

All of the participants are excited to raise money and talk about hospice in the U.P. while having fun and dancing.

Dance styles this year range from Congolese and Hip-Hop to the Waltz and Tango.

“I love to dance, so I’m super excited about learning a dance and performing a dance” said contestant, Shawn Beckman.

“I think we’ll kill just about anything that we get, but maybe not the Waltz or anything. Something more fun” said her partner, Chris Owsley.

“Something fast-paced and exciting” said Beckman.

The fundraiser will benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation and its programs with all of the proceeds being donated back to hospice patients and their families.

The dancers will take the stage in a two-night event.

Opening night is May 22 at the Forest Roberts Theatre on NMU’s campus. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Judges will give their initial thoughts and critiques of the performances and then the audience will be able to cast their vote after the show.

The winners will be announced on the second night, May 23, when the dancers will compete for a second time.

A Red-Carpet Event will start the final night at Hedgcock beginning at 5 p.m., the show will begin at 7 p.m.