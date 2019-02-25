Mackinac Bridge condition update

MACKINAC– The Mackinac Bridge is requiring all motorists to slow to 20 mph, and cautions drivers to be prepared to stop.

All “high profile” vehicles are required to be escorted across the bridge.

High Profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks, any vehicle pulling a boat, semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority will continue to monitor wind speeds and weather conditions.