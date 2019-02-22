Calumet theater announces 2019 line-up

CALUMET — Some changes are in store for the entertainment line up at the Historic Calumet Theater.

The venue is under new management and is proud to announce it’s full schedule for the 2019 entertainment season, including several well known headline acts.

ABC 10’s Keweenaw Bureau Reporter, Lee Snitz has more.

We like to think we’re upping the anti a little bit in theater patrons and theater members as they wanted to see a few more marquis type artists.

With a new director, comes a new direction for the venue, and a noticeable change will be evident to show goers who would normally come to see tribute acts, but this year will enjoy familiar tunes by familiar voices.

“We have two time Grammy winner and legendary singer/songwriter, Rodney Crowell will be here. Again another multiple Grammy nominee, Lee Roy Parnell, who’s music spans the spectrum from blue eyed soul to country, but he’s had quite a few country hits” said Executive Director, Marlin Lee. “If you’re a fan of old school rock and roll and the blues, 4 time Grammy nominee, Kim Wilson and the Fabulous Thunderbirds will be here and Kim Wilson is one of the greatest harmonica players on the planet.”

Marlin, a Texas native, has recently moved to the area to accept the Executive Director’s position, that became available when previous director Laura Miller left for retirement.

“My wife and I have been common up here since 1996. We fell in love with the are many years ago, and we kept coming back here on vacation and finally in 2016 we were up here I the fall and that’s when we seriously started discussing do we want to make this move?, can we make this move?, Low and behold the opportunity came up and here we are and we’re loving it” said the executive director.

“And there’s a definite Texas influence in this line up by the way because, Lee Roy’s from Texas, Rodney’s from Texas, the Thunderbirds are from Texas, so yeah there’s a little but of the in here”

In addition to bringing fellow Texans to the Copper Country, this years roster also includes some up and coming artists including finalists from the Voice, and America’s got Talent.

“I consider it a privilege to be Executive Director here because this place is quite the jewel of the Copper Country and I think anybody that walks in this theater is amazed by the architecture and history and so fourth. We want folks to find this place welcoming and a place that they know they are always going to see quality entertainment and we’re real excited about our 2019 season schedule” said Lee.

Local performances like the Red Jacket Jamboree will be unaffected and will still be offered throughout the year. Including a March 9th show.

“Still a lot of local stuff going on. It’s going to be busy. Pretty much every month, especially once we get into summer and early fall, this place will be hopping. There will be multiple events going on every week” said the director.