Two vehicle collision involved Marquette County Road Commission plow truck

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash involving a personal vehicle and Marquette County plow truck.

On February 18th, 2019, at 10:28 a.m Troopers were dispatched by Marquette County Central Dispatch to the crash occurring in Richmond Twp. in the town of Palmer.

A 39-year-old female from Palmer, identified as Kelly Minthorn, was traveling westbound on Lancaster St., when she struck a Marquette County plow truck driven by a 58 year-old male from Ishpeming, identified as James Chaperon.

Minthorn was transported to Marquette General Hospital by EMS for further evaluation and received minor none life threatening injuries from the crash.

Chaperon was not injured in the crash. Assisting on the crash was UP Health Systems and Richmond Twp. Fire Department.

Michigan State Police would like to remind drivers to exercise caution when entering intersections, highways and exiting driveways due to limited visibility from large snowbanks throughout Marquette County.