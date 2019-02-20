Structure fire leaves on dead in Mackinac County

MACKINAC COUNTY — Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies and Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire which occurred 10-12 miles west of St. Ignace in Moran Township in Mackinac County.

The fire started sometime overnight between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning and consumes the entire structure. Deputies were called to the scene after a report from electric company detected a problem with the meter at the residence.

When electric company personnel arrived at the residence to investigate the house was nearly completely burned. There were no nearby homes that are occupied and the closest neighbors were not within sight of the home.

The St. Ignace Fire department and Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office discovered possible human remains in the aftermath of the fire.

Michigan State Police Fire Investigators and the Mackinac County Medical Examiner were called to assist in the investigation. Once they arrived on scene, it was confirmed that there was one victim of the fire.

The identification of that victim is not known at this time. Fire investigators and the fire department are still investigating the fire.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.