ONTONAGON COUNTY — On Tuesday at 3:00 P.M., a 30 year old male from Longville, MN was traveling west on travel #12 when he lost control of his snowmobile.

The male put his foot down to avoid rolling over and sustained an injury to his leg.

The male was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon ER by Sonco Ambulance.

Alcohol was not considered to be a factor.