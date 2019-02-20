Marquette, Gwinn, Gladstone girls win; Munising, Escanaba boys win

Girls basketball
Marquette 51 Negaunee 50
Iron Mountain 53 Gwinn 63
Kingsford 39 Gladstone 47
Bessemer 43 Republic-Michigamme 41
Norway 55 Superior Central 28
L’Anse 55 West Iron County 70
Escanaba 56 Menominee 51
Brimley 39 Cedarville 57
Carney-Nadeau 48 Forest Park 40
Boys basketball
North Central 48 Munising 60
Gwinn 53 Escanaba 71
Ishpeming 51 Iron Mountain 69
Houghton 75 Lake Linden-Hubbell 65
Republic-Michigamme 47 North Dickinson 60
L’Anse 32 Ontonagon 81
Bessemer 70 Chassell 74
Forest Park 53 Kingsford 77
Phelps (WI) 49 Wakefield-Marenisco 61