Marquette Food Co-Op partnering with MARESA in combating hunger

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Food Co-Op is partnering with the Marquette Area Regional Educational Service Agency, or MARESA, to combat weekend hunger in schools.

The Food Co-Op and MARESA will be holding a series of classes, teaching families cost-effective ways to make sure kids eat healthy while not in school. The classes will teach everything from shopping, to food preparation.

“We know that in order to be healthy and cost-effective, we should work with good, raw food ingredients, and not all families know how to do that. How do I go out and do black bean tacos, for example, that are tasty, nutritious, but very affordable. So the food co-op is offering lessons, cooking lessons, to do just that.”

The classes will be held in 3 different locations; one in Gwinn, one in the west Ishpeming area, and one in Marquette.

For more information, call MARESA at (906) 226- 5100.