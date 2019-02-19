Former Tahquamenon teacher sentenced in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY — A former teacher at Tahquamenon Area Schools was sentenced Tuesday, February 19th, in Luce County Circuit Court.

Carrie Ann Miller, 48, received 12 months in jail for one count of assault with intent to perform sexual penetration and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.

Miller is to serve 8 month’s immediately and then five years of probation. If she fails to complete probation successfully, she will have to serve the remaining four months in jail. She was credited for two days as time already served.

The complaint stated that Miller sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Tahquamenon Area Schools student when she was employed there as a teacher. The charges stemmed from activity that occurred at the school beginning in January 2018.

Miller resigned shortly after the school placed her on unpaid leave after the charges arose.