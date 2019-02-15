U.P. 200 undergoing preparations for races

MARQUETTE — The U.P. 200 is an event that is known to most in Marquette County as an event that brings the community together.

It’s also a great opportunity to come out and cheer some dogs and their mushers on at the beginning of the race.

The Coordinators of the U.P. 200 have also been hard at work since 7 am getting ready for this race but the weather hasn’t been the best for the set up.

“We started this morning at about 7 o’clock and the snow started coming down,” explained U.P 200 Coordinator, Ross Anthony. “Obviously the weather is playing a little bit of havoc on us, so some volunteers are here and they are giving it. Although it is like anything with the weather and it can be a struggle. So we are pulling it together and we are expecting a great race tonight.”

And this great race will be starting with the ceremony at 6:30pm and the races will begin shortly after that.

A fun fact about the race is that the first time it was hosted it wasn’t called the U.P. 200.

“This is the 30th running of the U.P. 200, which means they have run this 30 times,” said Anthony. “The reason we say the 30th running was because it wasn’t named the U.P. 200 the first year. Next year will be the 30th anniversary of the race as a U.P. 200 midnight run. So we obviously thrilled to do this for 30 years and bring this community.”

Now with the weather as nasty as it is, most people that inhabit or visit the U.P. are used to it.

Especially since Marquette is known to be a great winter destination for many who enjoy the cold and snow.

“So Marquette is a winter wonderland and it’s what we do up here,” explained Anthony. “So I am expecting and really hoping that everyone comes out. I wouldn’t expect anything less from Marquette. You are coming to a dog sled race and I really think that it is going to be just as big as it has been in the past. I think we are in for a good show tonight.”

