ESCANABA– The city of Escanaba has released a notice, reminding residents to keep sidewalks, parkways and exit ramps clear of snow and ice.

Snow and ice should not be moved onto other people’s property, or moved onto the street.

Failure to comply with the city’s code may result in violation notices, citations, and fines.

For any questions or concerns, call Escanaba City Hall at 786- 9402.