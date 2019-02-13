Vehicle catches fire in Escanaba

ESCANABA — On February 13, ESPD reponded to a report of a vehicle fire at 2008 2nd Avenue North.

Upon arrival, a pickup truck with a plow was observed with its hood up and smoke coming from the engine compartment.

A short time after arrival, visible flames were in the engine compartment, shortly after the flames were inside the cab of the truck.

ESPD officers attacked the fire using water and foam, quickly controlling the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, the truck was towed from the scene by Genes Towing.

Escanaba Public Safety would like to thank Delta County Central Dispatch, City of Escanaba Public Works and Escanaba City Water Department for their assistance at the scene.