February 12th high school cancellations

Girls basketball
Gwinn at Negaunee – postponed to Feb. 23, Varsity at 6 p.m.
Marquette at Westwood – postponed to Feb. 13th
Boys basketball
Kingsford at Iron Mountain – postponed
Ishpeming at Marquette – cancelled, will not be made up
Negaunee at Gladstone – postoned to Feb. 13th
West Iron County at Escanaba – cancelled, will not be made up
Menominee at Crandon – postponed
Westwood at Gwinn – postponed to Feb. 13th
Dollar Bay at Baraga – postponed to Feb. 13th
Watersmeet at Jeffers – postponed to Feb. 14th
Lake Linden-Hubbell at Wakefield-Marenisco – postponed to Feb. 13th
Forest Park at Norway – postponed to Feb. 13th
North Central at North Dickinson – postponed to Feb. 20th
Superior Central at Stephenson – postponed to Feb. 23th
Bark River-Harris at Carney-Nadeau – postponed to Feb. 16th
Munising at Rapid River – postponed
Mid Peninsula at Big Bay de Noc – postponed to Feb. 13th
Engadine at Manistique – postponed to Feb. 13th
HS hockey
Escanaba at Kingsford – cancelled, will not be made up
Hancock at Marquette – postponed to Feb. 13th