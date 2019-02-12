February 12th high school cancellations

Girls basketball

Gwinn at Negaunee – postponed to Feb. 23, Varsity at 6 p.m.

Marquette at Westwood – postponed to Feb. 13th

Boys basketball

Kingsford at Iron Mountain – postponed

Ishpeming at Marquette – cancelled, will not be made up

Negaunee at Gladstone – postoned to Feb. 13th

West Iron County at Escanaba – cancelled, will not be made up

Menominee at Crandon – postponed

Westwood at Gwinn – postponed to Feb. 13th

Dollar Bay at Baraga – postponed to Feb. 13th

Watersmeet at Jeffers – postponed to Feb. 14th

Lake Linden-Hubbell at Wakefield-Marenisco – postponed to Feb. 13th

Forest Park at Norway – postponed to Feb. 13th

North Central at North Dickinson – postponed to Feb. 20th

Superior Central at Stephenson – postponed to Feb. 23th

Bark River-Harris at Carney-Nadeau – postponed to Feb. 16th

Munising at Rapid River – postponed

Mid Peninsula at Big Bay de Noc – postponed to Feb. 13th

Engadine at Manistique – postponed to Feb. 13th

HS hockey

Escanaba at Kingsford – cancelled, will not be made up

Hancock at Marquette – postponed to Feb. 13th