3rd Annual fudge sale to raise money for Cancer Care of Marquette County

ISHPEMING — If your valentine has a sweet tooth and loves Mackinaw Island Fudge, you might be in luck.

For one day only you’ll be able to get some locally, and all profits go to a good cause.

The UP Health System Bell Auxiliary will be hosting Devon’s Mackinaw Island Fudge Company to raise money for Cancer Care of Marquette County.

“Cancer Care of Marquette County gives all of their proceeds to people in need that are going through a cancer scare,” said Julie Solka, the Volunteer Coordinator at UPHS Bell, Bell Auxiliary. “There’s no income variability, so if you’re going through cancer, they’re the ones to contact. It’s such a great cause. I love being able to donate money to the cause, and if you’re going through cancer then you don’t have to think about that one more thing.”

Additionally, the Bell Auxiliary will be matching all the funds that will be raised from selling the treats, and they’re bringing quite a variety of treats.

“So they have all different variations of fudge, so different flavors,” said Solka. “Plus the different flavors of popcorn, salt water taffy, peanut brittle, cashew brittle. Just anything you could ask for as a treat for your loved one.”

The sale will be located in the clinic entrance of Bell Hospital from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the sale will go on even if there is bad weather.

“I’m hoping people will ‘weather the storm,’ in a safe way of course,” Solka said. “It really is such a good cause, and I’m happy that Bell Auxiliary is able to participate in this.”

