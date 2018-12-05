Horse involved in car accident

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP — A horse had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in Ishpeming Township Tuesday night.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to Stoneville Road near County Road 581 at 6:58 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by a 61-year-old woman from Tilden Township, collided with a horse that was loose in the roadway.

The van was travelling southbound on Stoneville Road at the time of the crash.

As a result of the collision, the horse went through the windshield of the van and came to rest partially in the passenger seat. The woman had a possible shoulder injury as a result of the crash. She was transported to UP Health System-Bell for further evaluation.

The woman was the only person in the van, which sustained major damage. Due to the severity of the animal’s injuries, the horse was put down on scene.

Stoneville Road was closed for several minutes while Antilla’s Towing removed the vehicle from the road.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by UPHS-Bell Emergency Medical Services, Ely Township First Responders, and Antilla’s Towing.