UP Regional Blood Centers in need of donations

MARQUETTE — The U.P. Regional Blood Center says they are currently in need of donors of all blood types during this holiday season.

O-negative, A-negative and B-negative are the types that are most needed right now, but the center says especially during the winter months, when everyone is becoming ill or donors are away traveling, all blood donations are greatly appreciated.

And for those who can’t travel to a regional center, every week, there are around 4 mobile blood drives throughout the entire UP.

To encourage more people to come forward, the centers are hosting basket raffles as a treat for the public’s generosity.

“We encourage our donors to give every 8 weeks – we do need you,” said Blood Collections Coordinator, Sallie Coron. “It keeps our blood supply up to a normal level, so we don’t go into those lows where we don’t have enough blood on our shelves – not that we don’t have enough – but we don’t like our inventory dropping below a certain amount.”

Below is a full list of upcoming drives:

Sunday December 9, 2018, North Iron Church (Ishpeming)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Sunday December 9, 2018, at North Iron Church (Ishpeming) from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Angie Meyer @ 362-7280.

Thursday December 13, 2018, Superior Central School (Eben Jct.)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday December 13, 2018, at Superior Central School (Eben Jct. ) from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. E.S.T. with the bloodmobile. For an appointment call Bill Valima @ 439-5532.

Monday December 17, 2018, Our Savior Lutheran Church (Iron Mountain)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Monday December 17, 2018, at Our Savior Lutheran Church (Iron Mountain) from 2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. C.S.T. For an appointment call Sue LeDuc @ 774-7261.

Wednesday December 19, 2018, Wakefield Municipal Bldg.

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Wednesday December 19, 2018, at Wakefield Municipal Bldg. from 11:00 a.m.2:30 p.m. C.S.T. Walk-ins welcome.

Thursday December 20, 2018, OHM Advisors (Hancock)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday December 20, 2018, at OHM Advisors (Hancock) from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. E.S.T. with the bloodmobile. For an appointment call Courtney Babcock @ 482-0535.

Thursday December 20, 2018, GS Engineering (Houghton)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday December 20, 2018, at GS Engineering (Houghton) from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. E.S.T. with the bloodmobile. For an appointment call Melissa Stein @ 482-1235 ext. 160.