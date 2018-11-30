The Keweenaw Family Resource Center finds solution for allergy friendly recipes

PAINSDALE — The holiday season is full of great food and delicious treats, but for those with food allergies it can be challenging to find great tasting allergy friendly foods. That’s the focus of a baking class taking place next week.

‘Keweenaw Family Resource Center started a little over 25 years ago here in the Copper Country to bring support to families with young children. One of our board members, Nikki Lishinski, came up with a great fund raising idea to help us out this year… baking for the holidays with food allergies,’ said Iola Brubaker, Keweenaw Family Resource Center.

The baking class will be held on next Wednesday evening in the new Jeffers Culinary Art Center and was thought of after Lishinski’s search for allergy friendly recipes to accommodate one of her own children.

‘What we find out with gluten allergies, dairy allergies, egg allergies, it limits what kids can eat over the holidays but they still want to have that Christmas cookie or that experience cooking the Christmas cookie with their parents. So she’s going to be sharing her expertise and a flour alternative along with some eggless and other flours,’ said Brubaker.

Participants in the class will learn how to make three different types of cookies that are allergy friendly just in time for holiday baking.

‘I think she has a gingerbread recipe in store for us along with a sugar cookie recipe. Everyone who comes to the event will get to try their hand at making some and leave with some recipe cards and take home two dozen cookies,’ Brubaker added.

The cost of the program is $25 with proceeds benefiting the KFRC.

‘All of the funds raised will come back here to the Keweenaw Family Resource Center to support our many programs that we do serve families in the area,’ said Brubaker.

Preregistration concludes tomorrow, and those interested can contact the KFRC to sign up.

They should contact us here at the Keweenaw Family Resource Center. (906) 482–9363 and our email address is info@kfrckids.org .