Mayon named D2CCA Super Region 3 First Team All-Region

RUSSELLVILLE – Senior Jake Mayon (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield East) was named to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region First Team. The D2CCA all-region teams are nominated and selected by the region’s sports information directors.

Mayon set two school records during his senior campaign while leading the GLIAC in rushing for the season. He became the first player in school history to achieve 1,500 rushing yards in a season and set a new NMU single season rushing record, finishing the year with 1,505 yards on the ground while score 14 touchdowns. That total also placed him sixth nationally in Division II. He averaged 136.8 yards rushing per game and posted two games with over 200 rushing yards PLUS three more games over 170 rushing yards. Against Michigan Technological University, Mayon became the school’s career rushing leader and will finish his career with 4,220 yards.

Mayon, who gained nearly 40% of the team’s total offensive yards this past season, was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Back of the Year and First Team All-GLIAC for the second straight season. Last season he became the first player from Northern Michigan University Football to receive D2CCA honors.

As a team, the Wildcats broke a school record with 2,660 rushing yards.