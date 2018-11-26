Car crashes into a power pole in Adams Township

HOUGHTON — Deputies responded to a traffic crash on November 26, 2018, at approximately 7 p.m. in Adams Township.

The crash involved a pickup truck that struck a power pole on Erickson Dr. near Old Mill Hill Road.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene and it was undetermined who was driving the vehicle.

UPPCO is on the scene and working to restore service to the area.

North Erickson Dr. is currently closed from M-26 to Atlantic Ave.

Deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police, Houghton County Road Commission, and Superior Service