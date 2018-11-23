Holiday spirit begins as local tree farm opens for season

MARQUETTE — The day after thanksgiving for a lot of families it’s to time to start preparing for Christmas.

The 4th generation Meister’s Tree Farm has opened their gates and is ready to start providing Christmas trees and wreaths for the community.

The Meister family has been part of the communities Christmas tradition for decades now.

Every year the Meister family looks forward to getting folks into the holiday spirit.

“We see our neighbors and friends; the same people year after year. From my grandpa have been doing it for so long and it being handed down through the generations, we have 3 generations that come out here. Grandparents, parents and kids that have all cut Christmas trees out here since they were small. It’s a lot of fun to see those families come back and get to interact with them every year,” said George Meister, Christmas Tree Farmer.

From Balsam Fir trees to White Pine trees, there is a Christmas tree for everyone.

Meister’s Tree Farm will be open Thursday’s through Sundays for the rest of the season.

