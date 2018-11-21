Mining Journal teams up with Santa to pass out Black Friday paper

MARQUETTE — Today’s temperatures did not stop the hardworking elves over at the Mining Journal in Marquette, as they passed out copies of their Black Friday paper with special guest, Santa Claus!

On the corner of Washington and 4th, passersby were able to pick-up their own copies or even just pull up to the curb and have them delivered by Santa. For just a $1.50, this year’s paper features 19 flyers from the surrounding areas, with plenty of opportunities for great shopping deals.

The Mining Journal is also raising toys for kids to make sure everyone has a memorable holiday.

“It is the coolest thing to watch the people come in with toys and homemade things, and to see kids be taught what it is to give,” said Sales Clerk, Shannon Carter. “It’s more important to give than it is to receive, and to see the truckloads of toys that we get every year and know there’s going to be kids that don’t have to wake up Christmas morning with nothing under their trees.”

Any extra money donated will go to their ‘Cheer Club,’ which in turn helps St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.